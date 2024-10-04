Published 14:41 IST, October 4th 2024
Couple Found Hugging Each Other After Fallen Tree Killed Them in their South Carolina Home
John Savage said his grandparents were found hugging one another in the bed, adding that the family thinks it was God’s plan to take them together,
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
This photo provided by Laurel Lindsay shows Marcia and Jerry Savage | Image: AP
