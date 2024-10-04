sb.scorecardresearch
  • Couple Found Hugging Each Other After Fallen Tree Killed Them in their South Carolina Home

Published 14:41 IST, October 4th 2024

Couple Found Hugging Each Other After Fallen Tree Killed Them in their South Carolina Home

John Savage said his grandparents were found hugging one another in the bed, adding that the family thinks it was God’s plan to take them together,

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
This photo provided by Laurel Lindsay shows Marcia and Jerry Savage, who were killed by a tree that fell and crushed their bedroom during Hurricane Helene. (Laurel Lindsay/Second Baptist Church of Beech Island,
This photo provided by Laurel Lindsay shows Marcia and Jerry Savage | Image: AP
