Couple Offers ₹50,000 Reward for Lost Indie Dog, Finds Pet Near Taj Mahal After Months of Search

The heartwarming reunion of a couple from Gurgaon with their missing dog has taken over social media, going viral in no time. After a three-month-long search, Dipayan Ghosh and Kasturi Patra were finally reunited with their 10-year-old dog, Greyhound, near the Taj Mahal in Agra this Saturday.

Dipayan Ghosh and Kasturi Patra had come to Agra in early November to celebrate Diwali with their two dogs, Greyhound and Woof. But on November 3, while the couple was visiting Fatehpur Sikri, they received a call from the hotel where they were staying. They were told that Greyhound had slipped off her leash and vanished.

The couple’s worst fears were realized, but they didn’t give up. Two days later, Greyhound was spotted on a security camera near the Taj Mahal metro station. That was the last confirmed sighting of her.

Determined to bring Greyhound back, Dipayan and Kasturi launched a massive search effort. They put up posters, made banners, and even offered a reward of ₹50,000 to anyone who could help. The couple knocked on doors and asked locals if they had seen the dog, but for weeks, their search led to no results.

Despite the lack of progress, the couple stayed in Agra for two weeks, and then continued returning to the city every chance they got, even after returning to their home in Gurgaon. Their car became a second home as they scoured the area relentlessly, hoping for a breakthrough.

The Happy Ending

Finally, this past Saturday, after nearly three months, their efforts paid off. Greyhound was found in the tangled forests near the Taj Mahal, safe and sound.

This emotional reunion has gone viral on social media, with netizens flooding the video with heartwarming comments.