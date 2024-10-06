sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Culinary Awakening': Russian Influencer Tries Roadside Idli Sambhar in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

Published 08:54 IST, October 6th 2024

'Culinary Awakening': Russian Influencer Tries Roadside Idli Sambhar in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

A Russian social media influencer has won over Indian hearts by discovering the ultimate Idli Sambhar haven in Mumbai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mariia Chugurova, who resides in Goa, took to Instagram to share a video of her trying South Indian cuisine on the streets of Mumb
Mariia Chugurova, who resides in Goa, took to Instagram to share a video of her trying South Indian cuisine on the streets of Mumb | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:51 IST, October 6th 2024