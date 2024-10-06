Published 08:54 IST, October 6th 2024
'Culinary Awakening': Russian Influencer Tries Roadside Idli Sambhar in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
A Russian social media influencer has won over Indian hearts by discovering the ultimate Idli Sambhar haven in Mumbai.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mariia Chugurova, who resides in Goa, took to Instagram to share a video of her trying South Indian cuisine on the streets of Mumb | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:51 IST, October 6th 2024