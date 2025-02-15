'Cutest Punyarthi Ever': Netizens React as Man Takes Pet Dog for Holy Dip at Mahakumbh

Viral Video: The Mahakumbh, the world’s biggest religious gathering, is drawing millions of people to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. But among the many pilgrims, one special pilgrim has stolen the show a dog named Zorawar.

A video of the dog taking holy dip with his owner has gone viral, and people are calling him the “cutest devotee.”

'Cutest Punyarthi Ever'

Zorawar’s trip to the Kumbh Mela wasn’t planned. His owner, Vansh Chhabra, had planned to leave the dog at home. But Zorawar didn’t want to be left behind. He stayed in the car as the family got ready for the journey. Chhabra decided to take him along, thinking it was meant to be.

The viral video shows Chhabra and Zorawar stepping into the holy river together. Before they take the dip, Chhabra offers a prayer, and Zorawar waits patiently by his side. The sweet moment caught the attention of other pilgrims, including a police officer who stopped to pet the dog.

Watch the video:

Chhabra shared the video on Instagram, writing, “Everything is written... Zorawar must have had some karmic connection that brought him to Kumbh. Be kind. Har Har Mahadev.”

The video has been watched over 7.5 million times, with many people praising the loyal beagle.

Netizens React with Love

Social media is filled with comments about the adorable moment. One person said, “This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen today! Truly divine.” Another wrote, “Even animals feel the spiritual energy. What a beautiful moment!” A third joked, “He’s already reached moksha before all of us.”

Others praised Zorawar’s spiritual connection, with one person saying, “Maybe he was a saint in his past life.” Another joked, “When you take rebirth but still remember your past rituals.”