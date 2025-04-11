David Beckham’s Sweet Instagram Shoutout to Victoria Goes Viral After Inter Miami Win

David Beckham’s recent Instagram post has gone viral following Inter Miami’s dramatic victory over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Inter Miami overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg with a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win, thanks to a standout performance from Lionel Messi. The Argentine star scored twice and assisted the third goal, helping his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Following the match, Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, took to Instagram to share his excitement. He also shared a personal moment with his wife, Victoria Beckham, who was present at the match.

David Beckham shared a humorous post on Instagram, saying, “And they say my wife’s not into football, How dare they Emotions were running high in the stadium last night for most of us I love you @victoriabeckham, I know you love it really Always by my side.”

In the photo, Victoria Beckham is standing straight with a neutral expression, while David Beckham is seen shouting and clearly excited.

The post quickly gained widespread attention, with fans appreciating both the heartfelt message and the lighthearted tone. It showcased Beckham’s joy at the team’s success and his appreciation for his wife’s support.

Messi Leads Inter Miami’s Comeback

Inter Miami made a fantastic comeback to beat LAFC 3-1 in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals at Chase Stadium in South Florida on Wednesday night. This victory sent Inter Miami to the semi-finals, keeping their hopes alive in the tournament.

LAFC took the lead early with a goal from Aaron Long in the 9th minute, giving them a 2-0 advantage on aggregate. But Inter Miami quickly responded, despite a few setbacks. Lionel Messi had a free-kick goal ruled out earlier, but he didn’t let that stop him.

In the 35th minute, Messi scored a brilliant left-footed goal after a great pass from Luis Suarez, bringing the score level at 1-1.

The second half saw Inter Miami push forward. Noah Allen added a second goal, and Messi sealed the win with a penalty. The final score was 3-1, giving Inter Miami a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Thanks to Messi’s heroics, Inter Miami is moving on to the semi-finals, and they remain strong contenders for the Concacaf Champions Cup title.