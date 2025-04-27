"Man Discovers Cockroach in Samosa at Greater Noida Restaurant, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: An online food order turned into a nightmare for a resident of Greater Noida West’s Sector-10 when a cockroach was discovered inside a samosa from a popular food chain restaurant.

The shocking discovery occurred when the customer, after receiving their online order, bit into a samosa and found a cockroach hidden inside. Horrified by the discovery, the customer promptly contacted the restaurant.

An employee from the restaurant soon visited the customer’s home to address the complaint. Meanwhile, the customer shared photos and videos of the contaminated food on social media, which sparked massive outrage. The visuals quickly went viral, drawing widespread anger and disgust from the public.

Many users commented on the video.

Locals have expressed concerns that this incident is not an isolated case. Several residents have previously raised issues regarding the restaurant's hygiene practices, yet no decisive action has been taken by the authorities. Despite ongoing complaints, the restaurant continues to operate with a valid license, leading to frustration among the community regarding the lack of accountability.