‘Don't Bring Ex in Fights’: Couple's Valentine Agreement Wins The Internet

The picture of the agreement has gone viral. | Image: X

As Valentine's Day approaches, couples are finding unique and fun ways to show their love for each other. While many stick to classic gifts like flowers and chocolates, one couple’s creative Valentine’s Day idea is making waves online.

Instead of the usual romantic gestures, couple decided to share a humorous “marriage agreement” that’s full of house rules designed to make their relationship even stronger.

In a hilarious twist on Valentine's tradition, Shubham and Anaya, a married couple, shared a picture of their Valentine’s Day agreement, filled with humorous "house rules" for both parties to avoid frequent arguments and to regenerate love in the marriage.

Couple's Wholesome Agreement Reads:

"On the occasion of Valentine’s, Shubham (Party 1) and Anaya (Party 2) will be mentioning some house rules for both parties to avoid frequent arguments and regenerate the love in the marriage that has been suffering for a long time because of Party 1's trading obsession."

"Failure to comply with these rules by any party will result in termination of the agreement and require the responsible party to compensate with 3 months of household chores like washing clothes, cleaning toilets, grocery shopping, etc." the agreement further reads.

The wholesome agreement was shared online, with the husband, Shubham, adding "No one told me marriage is this hard. 2 years into our marriage, my wife asked me to sign this 'marriage agreement.' What to do guys?"

The post shared by X user Ghar ka Kalesh quickly went viral on social media, with the internet reacting with laughter.

Read Some Comments Below:

"This is Epic. This is the kind of Cute kalesh I Support," wrote one user. "wholesome Kalesh," said another.

"This is actually cute and effective. Also, shows they're working on their marriage," expressed a third user. "Shubham didn't not sign the agreement, now you know trading is more important than wife," jokingly pointed out one user.

"It's so adorable n cute n what's more funny that he talks capital n trading n secretary as beautycoin, cryptocoin," commented one user.