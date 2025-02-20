Updated 08:23 IST, February 20th 2025
Fear of Hidden Cameras? This Woman’s Hotel Room Tent Sparks Online Frenzy
A Chinese woman used a rope and a large piece of cloth to create a tent over her hotel bed.
Viral News: A Chinese woman came up with a smart way to protect herself from hidden cameras in hotel rooms. Concerned about privacy, especially after hearing stories of guests being secretly watched, she used a rope and a large cloth to make a makeshift tent over her bed, keeping her safe from prying eyes.
The woman, from Luoyang in Henan province, shared a video on social media showing how she created the tent with items she found in her hotel room. “I’ve heard of people being watched in hotels, and it really worried me,” she said.
She used a dust sheet and a long rope, which she tied to cabinet handles. The cloth hung over the rope, covering her bed to create a private space.
This idea has sparked a lot of attention online, with many praising her creativity.
“She’s smart and found a simple, cheap way to protect herself,” said one user.
Others agreed, though some wondered what could be done about bathroom privacy.
Hiddan Cameras in Hotels
In one case, a couple found a spy camera in their Airbnb room in Malaysia, while others have found cameras in hotel rooms. In response, southern China became the first region to require hotels to make sure there are no surveillance devices in guest rooms.
In February, southern China became the first region in the country to impose regulations requiring hotels to ensure that no surveillance devices are installed within guest rooms.
