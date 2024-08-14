Published 08:59 IST, August 14th 2024
Former Student Gets Beaten by Principal With Cane to Relive 'Good Old School Memories' | VIDEO
A viral video shows ex-students, now professionals, revisiting their old school, dressed in uniforms, seeking 'cane blessings' from their principal.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Video shows former students getting beaten by principal at their reunion to relive school memories. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:59 IST, August 14th 2024