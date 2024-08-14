sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:59 IST, August 14th 2024

Former Student Gets Beaten by Principal With Cane to Relive 'Good Old School Memories' | VIDEO

A viral video shows ex-students, now professionals, revisiting their old school, dressed in uniforms, seeking 'cane blessings' from their principal.

School Reunion
Video shows former students getting beaten by principal at their reunion to relive school memories. | Image: X
