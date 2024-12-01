Ganji Chudail to Gen-Z Chudail: Neena Gupta Turns into Viral Character for YouTube India Video

Neena Gupta has brought the popular fictional character 'Ganji Chudail' to life in the latest YouTube India video. | Image: Instagram

Viral News: Neena Gupta has brought the popular fictional character 'Ganji Chudail' to life in the latest YouTube India video. In the video, Neena Gupta, portraying the internet's favorite animated character, gets a Gen-Z makeover as she is dolled up by three Instagram influencers.

The video begins with beauty and lifestyle influencers ShivShakti Sachdev, Ishita Mangal, and Sakshi Sidwani seemingly tied together and kidnapped.

A voice in the background is heard saying, "Ek baar teen YouTubers ko kidnap kar leti hai, Ganji Chudail" (Once three YouTubers were kidnapped by Ganji Chudail).

"Thak gayi hoon meme ban ke, ab tum teeno mujhe babe banaoge" (I'm weary of being a meme. Now, you three are going to make me a babe), Neena Gupta's character says.

She also threatens to delete their social media accounts if they refuse to give her a makeover. Following this, the trio surrenders and agrees to help Ganji Chudail with a Gen-Z makeover.

Once freed, the influencers attempt to apply makeup to Ganji Chudail but struggle to find the perfect foundation for her green complexion, humorously pointing out the lack of inclusivity in the beauty industry. After a few trials, they finally settle on a green foundation that works perfectly.

Ganji Chudail is then given a hair spa, a smoky eye look, and a blingy outfit, transforming into a Gen-Z diva with the help of YouTube Shorts.The clip was shared on YouTube India's Instagram page and has garnered more than 61,000 likes and over 1.3 million views.

The video has taken the internet storm as several celebrities have praised it.