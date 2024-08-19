Published 00:12 IST, August 19th 2024
Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health
A Bengaluru woman’s complaint about hair loss from hard water sparked a humorous X debate. Google techie Amisha Aggarwal’s post led to light-hearted exchanges.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:12 IST, August 19th 2024