sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health

Published 00:12 IST, August 19th 2024

Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health

A Bengaluru woman’s complaint about hair loss from hard water sparked a humorous X debate. Google techie Amisha Aggarwal’s post led to light-hearted exchanges.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health
Google Techie’s Hair Loss Complaint Sparks Humorous Debate on B'Luru's Water Quality and Hair Health | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:12 IST, August 19th 2024