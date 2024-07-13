Published 17:17 IST, July 13th 2024
Hardik Pandya's '2 Tequila' Order at Anant Ambani's Wedding Sets Social Media Abuzz! | Video
A video of the Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya has been doing the rounds, where he can be overheard asking for two tequilas.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Hardik Pandya's '2 Tequila' Order at Anant Ambani's Wedding Sets Social Media Abuzz! | Video | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:16 IST, July 13th 2024