Published 13:40 IST, August 28th 2024
Harvard-Educated Girlfriend Takes on Multiple Roles for Boyfriend, Sparks Debate
While some praise Gong for her dedication others have criticized the normalization of women taking on invisible labor roles.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gong shared a photograph of her boyfriend passing out on the sofa with his laptop open on the table in front of him | Image: CC Gong
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:40 IST, August 28th 2024