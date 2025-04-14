‘He Had to Get Fired’: Unsecured Van Causes Double Damage in Viral Door Cam Footage | WATCH

Updated April 14th 2025, 15:45 IST
New Delhi: In a hilarious moment captured on a home door cam, a delivery man's forgetfulness led to a cascade of accidents and a social media frenzy. The now-viral video, which has amassed over 2 million views on X (formerly Twitter), shows the delivery van rolling away not once, but twice, crashing into two different vehicles.
The clip begins with the delivery man hurriedly dropping off a package at a residence. In his rush to stay on schedule, he fails to secure the van properly.
Moments later, the vehicle begins to roll backward, eventually crashing into the homeowner’s parked car and damaging the front door.
The homeowner, visibly shocked, steps outside to assess the damage.
As the delivery man stands outside in disbelief, the situation somehow worsens. The van, still left unsecured, rolls forward this time crashing into a neighbor’s car.
The viral video sparked a flurry of reactions online.
One user wrote, “Yeah he had to get fired for that double mess up.” Another quipped, “Downhill both ways huh? That is for sure the worst day at work ever.”
