Himanta Biswa Sarma Tries To Find The Stranger Who Lent Him a Charger Mid-Flight, Makes Public Appeal

Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Tuesday to express regret after failing to return an international plug and charging cable he had borrowed from a fellow passenger on an Emirates flight.

In a post on X, Sarma shared, "This morning, I was traveling on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, and a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he got off in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn’t return the items."

"I’ve just arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings," Sarma added. "If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can return your charger and cable as soon as possible. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused."

Take a look: