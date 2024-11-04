sb.scorecardresearch
  Hyderabad Shocker: Teenager Lights Firecracker in Mahatma Gandhi Statue's Mouth

Published 11:52 IST, November 4th 2024

Hyderabad Shocker: Teenager Lights Firecracker in Mahatma Gandhi Statue’s Mouth

A recent video circulating on social media shows a teenage boy lighting a firecracker inside the mouth of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Telangana

Reported by: Digital Desk
A recent video on social media captures a teenage boy lighting a firecracker inside the mouth of a mahatma gandhi statue in telangana.
