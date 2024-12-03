‘Indians are Crazy’: Indian Family Faces Racist Attack at LA Airport, Woman Put on No-Fly List

An American woman has been placed on a no-fly list after launching a racist attack on an Indian American family aboard a shuttle bus at Los Angeles Airport . Pervez Taufiq, a renowned wedding photographer, and his family, including two children, were subjected to hateful remarks during the incident. A video captured by Taufiq shows the woman shouting, “Your family is from India; you have no respect for the rules… Indians are crazy.”

Reports suggest the confrontation began when Taufiq’s 11-year-old son interacted with the woman seated next to him. She reportedly became annoyed and asked the boy if he was Indian. Matters escalated when the family reached the terminal and boarded the shuttle bus, where the woman told the boy to “shut up.”

In the video, the woman is seen shouting at the family and making derogatory gestures. “Your family is from India; you have no respect for the rules. You think you can push everyone. That’s what you think you are. You guys are f***ing crazy,” she yelled.

Taufiq confronted her, saying, “Indian people are crazy? You told me to have some more curry, right?”

The woman retorted with another offensive remark: “I’m going to record your tandoori a… your tandoori stinky a*.”

Taufiq, an American citizen by birth, explained his status to the woman, but she replied, “You’re not American. Not originally, no. You’re from… India.” Taufiq even offered to show his passport to prove his citizenship.

As the situation escalated, several passengers stepped in to support the family. United Airlines staff was called to intervene, and security personnel escorted the woman off the shuttle bus. “She is out of line, she’s drunk, and we need her off the bus,” one passenger told a United Airlines employee.

Taufiq later shared his anger and frustration on Instagram, describing the ordeal as “mortifying.” He wrote: “Mortified we just went through this. This lady was harassing our son on the flight… Blown away these types of people still exist. As photographers, we have seen a lot, but this is one we could have done without.”