Published 22:17 IST, November 19th 2024
‘Interstellar Should Have Been Filmed Here’: Noida Balcony Photo of Murky Yellow Sky Goes Viral
A photo of Noida's murky yellow skies goes viral, with users comparing the scene to disaster movies amid hazardous pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
‘Interstellar Should Have Been Filmed Here’: Noida Balcony Photo of Murky Yellow Sky Goes Viral | Image: X/@BromActivist
