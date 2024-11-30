‘Lai Bhaari’: Japanese Vlogger Shares Hilarious Reactions of Family Trying Hajmola

Viral: For many, childhood memories are filled with the joy of tasting unique, tangy, and spicy treats. In India, one such treat is Hajmola – a mini digestive tablet with a bold blend of spicy, salty, and tangy flavours. While this quirky snack is a favourite in India, it was a first-time experience for Japanese travel vlogger Koki Shishido, who recently introduced Hajmola to his family and friends.

In a recent Instagram video, Koki captured the priceless reactions of his loved ones as they tried Hajmola. "Sorry for mera dada aur dada ji," he humorously wrote as his grandparents tried the regular version. Their faces contorted in surprise as the intense flavours hit them, squinting their eyes from the overwhelming taste.

Check Out the Viral Video

Koki’s friends weren’t spared either, with many of them screaming "Aaahhh!" as they struggled to handle the fiery taste. "India is not for beginners," Koki cheekily captioned the scene, capturing their shock perfectly. Interestingly, a couple who ran a spice curry restaurant found the snack surprisingly enjoyable, proving that even the boldest flavours have their fans.

The video ends with Koki taking the challenge up a notch, consuming four Hajmolas in quick succession, adding a comedic touch. The viral video has now gathered over six lakh views, with users flooding the comments section with their own hilarious reactions to the quirky snack challenge.

Users Reaction to the Viral Post

One of the users said, “Try different flavours like pomegranate or sweet ones they will love it.”

Another one said, “I think they’ll need some water after that!”

A third user commented, “Hajmola should come with a warning for the unprepared!”