Published 14:17 IST, January 6th 2025
Major Accident Averted in Kaziranga National Park as Mother, Daughter Fall in Front of Rhinos | VIDEO
A major accident during a safari in Kaziranga was averted as a mother and daughter fell in front of rhinos.
- Viral News
- 1 min read
Viral News: A major accident during a safari in Kaziranga was averted as a mother and daughter fell in front of rhinos.
As the video opens, a few safari jeeps can be seen surrounding a rhino who seems to be angry and distressed by the humans around. Distressed Rhino begins chasing safari vehicles; another Rhino in the background chasing other vehicles captures the mother-daughter duo, who fell from a safari jeep on the road, and somehow manages to save themselves from those two Rhinos.
Women and her daughter are said to be safe and harmless in this entire horrifying incident that happened in Kaziranga National Park.
Kaziranga National Park Viral Video
The viral video of the incident was captured by a fellow tourist that is now gaining traction online.
The horrifying incident took place in the Bagori forest area, a popular safari zone for tourists in the region.
Updated 14:17 IST, January 6th 2025