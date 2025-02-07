Man Slams Delhi Metro for Promoting Ad Featuring Rape Convict Asaram Bapu, DMRC Responds

New Delhi: A lawyer recently blasted Delhi Metro for displaying advertisements featuring convicted rapist Asaram Bapu. The Delhi-based lawyer took to X to share two photos of ads promoting “Parents Worship Day,” which included images of the self-styled “godman”.

After facing backlash, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded to the post.

In his post, the lawyer wrote: "Shame on @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who has been convicted on rape charges and is currently serving his sentence inside jail to have posters and photos displayed inside the Delhi Metro?"

He added, "A highly shameful act by #DelhiMetro."

DMRC's Response:

The DMRC took notice of the post and assured swift action to remove the ads. “DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to remove these advertisements from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal will begin tonight. However, it may take some time for their complete removal from the system,” the organization posted.

Internet Divided:

Netizens were divided on the matter, with the post garnering varied reactions.

"Promoting Parents Worship Day is a shameful act??" one user wrote, defending the ad.

Similarly, another comment read, "Parents Worship Day was started by Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu and is widely accepted around the world. How can respecting our parents be a shameful act?"

Another person remarked, "This is soft and gradual spoon-feeding of the masses to make them comfortable when he is released and all cases are exonerated."

"This goes on to show that ads are put up without proper review and verification, and there was no approval for what someone is putting up. Shame on Metro for being careless and negligent in their process," a third comment read.

Criticizing the ad, a user wrote, "Shameful beyond words. The officers who authorized this need to be investigated, as no normal person in their right senses would sign off on this installation."