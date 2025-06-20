Man Tries To Grab Crocodile’s Tail, THIS Happens Next As Giant Predator Snaps Back | Viral Video

Viral Video: A terrifying video of a man who was trying to grab a crocodile’s tail had a near death experience after the predator snapped back at him. The man barely managed a narrow escape after the giant reptile aimed towards him by just a few inches. A video of this very close encounter has now gone viral on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions.

Man Trying to Grab Crocodile’s Tail, Reptile Lunging Back

Wildlife enthusiast and content creator Mike Holston recently shared a video of himself where he attempts to grab a crocodile’s tail. The video revealed a tense moment when he reached for the tail of a resting crocodile. The moment he makes contact, the reptile snapped around in a sudden, aggressive lunge, missing Mike by merely a few inches. It was fortunate that no one was harmed in the incident.

In the entire video, it was seen how Mike held himself in a calm and composed manner despite the harrowing encounter.

Viral Video Of Man Trying to Grab Crocodile’s Tail, Reptile Lunging Back | Watch

Mike regularly posts videos in which he interacts with dangerous wild animals such as snakes, big cats, and reptiles that have amassed a significant following for his fearless and bold approach to wildlife education.

The recent video of Mike has gone viral on Instagram with over 6.2 million views and has attracted multiple users who have shown mixed reactions in the comment section.

Netizen’s React

One Instagram user wrote, “This is beyond reckless – it’s not about bravery, it’s about respect for wildlife.” Another said, “You’re playing with fire. One wrong move and it's all over.”