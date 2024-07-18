Published 19:24 IST, July 18th 2024
Man Who Attacked Vegetable Vendor, Held From Gujarat
A man on the run for the past one-and-half years after allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested from Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
