sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:24 IST, July 18th 2024

Man Who Attacked Vegetable Vendor, Held From Gujarat

A man on the run for the past one-and-half years after allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested from Jamnagar in neighbouring Gujarat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man on the run after attacking vegetable vendor held from Gujarat
Man on the run after attacking vegetable vendor held from Gujarat | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:24 IST, July 18th 2024