Man With ₹2.5 Crore Savings Opens Up About Burnout and Emotional Struggles

Viral News: A Reddit post by a 42-year-old man has gone viral, started widespread discussions about the emotional toll of modern work life. Despite having ₹2.5 crore in fixed deposits, no debt, and no dependents, the man revealed that he feels "dead inside," highlighting the disconnect between financial security and emotional well-being.

In his post, the man shared that he has never married, has no plans to do so, and lives a life free of financial obligations. He also mentioned a brief stint in the U.S., which will provide him with a monthly post-tax income of $1,000 (approximately ₹84,000) once he turns 62. However, none of this has alleviated his feelings of burnout and chronic fatigue caused by his demanding 9-to-5 job.

The man admitted that his job is not in the tech industry, making it difficult to find similar opportunities if he were to quit. This has left him in a dilemma to continue with a job that drains him or risk unemployment without a clear backup plan. "Always stressed and always thinking of deadlines at work. Developed health problems and pretty much hate everything," he wrote.

The post has struck a chord with many, with Reddit users offering advice ranging from taking a sabbatical to exploring less stressful job options. Some suggested that he invest in his mental health and consider lifestyle changes, while others warned against making hasty decisions.

One user wrote, “For real, He has enough money to suffice for his remaining life, He should start travelling, he'll meet new people, try out new hobbies, He has got a golden opportunity to restart and explore his life, may find some lady in his future too, Just start doing what you used to love as a kid, get out of that routine life, you have freedom to do anything, you are not caught up with any responsibilities, Enjoy your life man, Maybe learn investing and use money to make more money while enjoying.”

"Take sabbatical and figure out. I did this mistake of quitting 2.5 years ago. Believe me, you'll enjoy this retirement for a few months and then "khaali dimaag shaitaan ka Ghar" wala scene hoga.