Marriage Certificate for Flats? Noida Society New Rules for Unmarried Couples Sparks Debate

Noida: Days after a 23-year-old law student fell to his death from the 7th floor of Supreme Towers in Sector 99, the society's AOA president proposed new tenant verification measures for bachelors and unmarried couples.

The president of a high-rise society in noida sector 99, VN Subramaniam issued an email to all flat owners on Jan 21, clarifying that bachelors must have a letter of consent from their family members. Couples, he added, must either be legally married or produce similar letters from their respective parents or guardians.

"In light of a recent unfortunate incident involving a tenant on the 7th floor, resulting in a fatality, the board is prioritising safety and security within the society," his email reads.

"Flat owners renting to bachelors (boys or girls) must ensure submission of detailed information, including addresses and approvals from family members. If bachelors cohabiting with members of the opposite gender, they must submit either a marriage certificate or a formal approval letter from their family," he added.

However, the proposal has created a divide among residents and board members.SS Kushwaha, Secretary of the Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA) said, "That is not the opinion of the board, V N Subramaniam President has circulated it on his own."

One of the staff, on the conditions of anonymity, said that it is a good decision to avoid the nuisance created by the bachelors in the society.

"Bachelors provide fake certificates of their parents and on that basis they become tenants. And after some time some mishaps occur," he said, adding that it is a good decision, because it will stop "unnecessary nuisance in the society"

On Jan 11, the law student had joined a few classmates for a party in their 7th-floor flat when he jumped off the balcony. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against a female classmate following a complaint by the law student's father. She was later released on bail.