Meet Max Budgen: Teen Breaks World Record with Longest Hand-Drawn Flip Book

Hampshire: At just 17 years old, Max Budgen has done something amazing. He has created the world’s longest hand-drawn flip book, with 1,300 pages of his drawings.

Max is a student and a talented young artist who loves making flip books those little books that come to life when you flip through the pages quickly. Turning this fun hobby into a world record wasn’t easy.

A Record-Breaking Challenge

Max said the record attempt took him several days. He drew wherever he could at home, in school, and even on trains.

Flip books are usually short and quick to watch, but making a really long one tested his creativity and patience.

“By the time I got to page 500, I was getting bored and running out of ideas,” he said. “But I reminded myself that world records aren’t supposed to be easy, so I kept going.”

Step-by-Step Success

Max didn’t just enjoy the final moment; he celebrated small wins along the way.

“I had never made more than 300 pages before, so passing that felt great,” he said. “Reaching page 1,000 was an amazing feeling. I didn’t think I’d make it that far.”

It took Max over three weeks of hard work to finish the flip book, drawing for hours every day.

Advice for Young Dreamers

Max has some advice for other young people who want to break a record:

“If you want to set a world record before becoming an adult, you need to be determined. Sticking with it is really important. Also, having a sense of humor helps, especially when things don’t go as planned.”