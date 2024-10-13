sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘Mind Boggling’: Gurgaon Shocks with ₹75 Crore Price for New Luxury Apartments

Published 18:16 IST, October 13th 2024

‘Mind Boggling’: Gurgaon Shocks with ₹75 Crore Price for New Luxury Apartments

A recovering founder reveals Gurgaon’s luxury apartments start at ₹75 crore, featuring lavish amenities, raising eyebrows and comparisons to global properties.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Mind Boggling’: Gurgaon Shocks with ₹75 Crore Price for New Luxury Apartments‘Mind Boggling’: Gurgaon Shocks with ₹75 Crore Price for New Luxury Apartments
‘Mind Boggling’: Gurgaon Shocks with ₹75 Crore Price for New Luxury Apartments | Image: X@kukreja_abhinav
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:16 IST, October 13th 2024