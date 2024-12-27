MP: Man Travels 250 Km Under Train From Itarsi to Jabalpur, Video Goes Viral

Viral News: The internet is flooded with bizarre stunt videos, stories, and dramas. One such video has surfaced on social media that captures moments of how a man is hiding dangerously under the Danapur Express’ coach. He had already travelled almost 290 kilometres from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, slipped in one posture lying between the wheels of the train.

The shocking incident came to railway authorities when a trial run was being conducted near the Jabalpur railway station by the railway staff. The man was pulled down after the train stopped safely.

Everyone was shocked when the man narrated the entire story by himself as to how he travelled so far, managing between the wheels and couplets.

MP Man Viral Video

When asked, the man said he did not have money for the ticket, so a man travelled 250 km sitting under the train bogie near the wheel. He travelled 250 km sitting in a trolley near the wheel under the S-4 coach of the Danapur Express train coming from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The shocking video of a man who travelled about 290 km under a train from Itarsi to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is gaining traction online.

RPF took him into custody; however, it remains unclear how he positioned himself in that hiding spot under the train.