Notre-Dame Cathedral Reopens After 5 Years: Everything You Need to Know About the Grand Reopening

The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris will reopen to the public today, December 7, marking five years since it was severely damaged in a fire.

The fire, which broke out in April 2019, destroyed much of the roof and caused the spire to collapse, but the cathedral’s bell towers and façade survived.

After the fire, a huge effort to restore Notre-Dame began, with experts, craftsmen, and engineers from around the world working together. French President Emmanuel Macron had promised to restore the cathedral within five years, and the reopening marks a significant achievement in that effort.

Before the fire, millions of people visited Notre-Dame every year. But after the fire, the cathedral was closed to the public, and it became a restricted area in the heart of Paris.

“The reopening of Notre-Dame is a victory for France and for everyone who values our shared history and culture,” said President Macron in a statement ahead of the reopening ceremony, which will take place on December 7 at 11:30 pm (India time).

The Fire in 2019

On April 15, 2019, a fire quickly spread across the roof of Notre-Dame, threatening the entire building. The flames destroyed much of the roof and spire, but the bell towers and the famous front of the cathedral survived. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault or an improperly discarded cigarette.

How Was the Cathedral Rebuilt?

Restoring Notre-Dame was a long and careful process. Craftsmen recreated the wooden roof framework using oak wood from French forests. Advanced technology, like laser scanning, helped ensure that every detail was restored accurately. The cathedral’s famous spire, originally designed in the 19th century, was rebuilt and placed back on the cathedral in 2023. Inside, the stained-glass windows were carefully preserved, and the 18th-century organ was cleaned and tuned.

The Grand Reopening Ceremony

The reopening ceremony will take place on December 8, starting at 7 pm local time (1800 GMT). It will include a special mass led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, as well as concerts and cultural events throughout December. Many visitors, both local and international, are expected to attend.

President Macron, who is facing political challenges in France, will give a short speech at the ceremony. The event will also feature the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, and Archbishop Ulrich will ceremonially strike the cathedral’s doors with his staff, marking the official reopening.

Key Guests at the Ceremony

The ceremony will be attended by important world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, First Lady Jill Biden, and Prince William of the UK. There will also be about 170 bishops and priests from France and around the world participating in the event.