Pak Woman Gets Rejected From Job Interview, Claims 'Scammer' AI Detector Flagged Her Original Work

Viral News: As the use of AI is on rise, employers are using 'AI detectors' in the recruitment process.

A recent LinkedIn post by a Pakistani woman, Damisha Irfan has gained massive attention on social media.

The writer shared her experience of getting rejected in a job interview as her original work was flagged as AI content by detectors.

“Got Rejected Because of ‘So-Called’ AI Detectors. Yes, you read that right! I was rejected from a job interview simply because my work was flagged by an unreliable AI detector" she wrote.

“After putting my genuine effort into creating original content, it was dismissed due to these 'scammer' AI tools that can’t accurately distinguish between real human creativity and AI-generated text,” Irfan added.

She questioned the fairness of the process, noting that despite her efforts in creating original content, her work was dismissed

She concluded her post by writing “It's time to reconsider how we use these tools in decision-making. Let’s not let innovation turn into a roadblock for authentic creators.”

How Did Netizens React?

Her post has sparked a debate on the role of Artificial intelligence in examining original content.

A user wrote reacting to the post “I think it’s the right time to stop working as a content writer and let digital business tycoons use artificial intelligence for content generation and business promotion. I don’t think Google will allow them to use AI-generated content for marketing purposes.”

''That is sad to hear, sorry. This is the unfortunate challenge we’re all facing as creators. Almost 99% of these AI detectors will flag even original content as AI-generated. The most disappointing part is that those in charge rarely take a moment to read through the content themselves to determine if it truly sounds AI-generated or human-written. This raises the pressing question: How can content writers get justice against wrongful accusations by unreliable AI detectors?” a second user wrote.