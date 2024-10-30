Published 22:51 IST, October 30th 2024
‘Parantha is Universal Lunch’: Nursery Students Share Favorite Foods and Acts of Kindness
Nursery students at Hadi Academy, Rampur, delight social media as a viral video shows them enthusiastically sharing their favourite foods during recess.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Parantha is Universal Lunch’: Nursery Students Share Favorite Foods and Acts of Kindness | Image: Instagram: hadiacademyrampur
Advertisement
22:51 IST, October 30th 2024