‘Please Stop Using Hashtags’: Elon Musk Calls The Feature 'Ugly' on X

Are you guilty of overusing hashtags in your social media posts? Well, Elon Musk thinks it’s time to stop. The Tesla CEO has sparked a debate on the relevance of hashtags, labeling them “ugly” in a recent exchange on X .

Musk responded to a post by an X user who shared insights from “Grok,” the platform’s AI tool, about the use of hashtags. When the user questioned whether hashtags still hold value, Musk bluntly replied, “Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore, and they look ugly.”



Social Media Reacts

This response quickly ignited a flurry of reactions online, with many users jumping into the discussion.

One user mocked the feature, commenting, “Who’s using hashtags in 2024!?”

Others, however, weren’t convinced with Musk's opinion. “I get it. You had to kill hashtags so you could be in control of the algorithm. I see all your moves,” another user remarked.

Some defended hashtags as a valuable tool. “Hashtags are useful for hyperlinking posts about a topic and identifying trends,” a third user commented.

Another added, “The great thing about hashtags is that you can simply click on them to see posts on the same topic. In this respect, I don’t see any alternative for certain applications.”