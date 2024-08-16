sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Punjab Resident's FASTag Glitch Sparks Outcry: ₹220 Deduction While at Home Goes Viral on X

Published 20:29 IST, August 16th 2024

Punjab Resident's FASTag Glitch Sparks Outcry: ₹220 Deduction While at Home Goes Viral on X

A Punjab resident’s FASTag deducted ₹220 for a toll he didn't travel, causing viral outrage on X. FASTag advised contacting the bank for resolution.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Punjab Resident's FASTag Glitch Sparks Outcry: ₹220 Deduction While at Home Goes Viral on X
Punjab Resident's FASTag Glitch Sparks Outcry: ₹220 Deduction While at Home Goes Viral on X | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:29 IST, August 16th 2024