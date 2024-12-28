Punjab: Woman's Insta Reel Shoot in the Middle of the Road Causes Stir | WATCH

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media said to be from Punjab's Nawanshahr district where a middle-aged woman caused a traffic jam just to shoot a reel for her social media account.

The viral video shared by wall_of_fact on the social media platform Instagram shows a woman in a red salwaar kammez dancing in the middle of the road as buses and other big or small vehicles were passing by, stopped due to her stupid behaviour.

The viral video also comes with a caption that says, “A woman was spotted making a reel in the middle of the road in Nawanshahr, causing a significant disruption. She kept a chair in the road and started shooting the reel. By filming in such a dangerous spot, she not only broke traffic rules but also created a traffic jam. The incident led to a traffic jam, causing delays for commuters and disturbing travelers. One of the commuters, made her video and shared on the social media. This video has gone viral.”

The video shared only a day ago has gone viral like a wildfire, grabbing netizens' attention on social media.

Woman Dance Viral Video

Netizens React to Viral Video

Ever since the video has gained traction online, comments from all across the internet have started pouring in, sharing their own thoughts and opinions on the woman's viral dance video, with one user saying, “Bhai, thokde na bakloli kyu krreya?” Another user wrote, “The whole world is facing this kind of mental disorder.”

One more user says, “Please arrest this Virus.”