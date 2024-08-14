sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Independence Day 2024 | Kolkata Doctor Murder | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Iran-Israel tensions | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Queen Elizabeth's Mid-Air Requests Included a Martini Drink? Reveals Flight Attendant Who Served her

Published 11:51 IST, August 14th 2024

Queen Elizabeth's Mid-Air Requests Included a Martini Drink? Reveals Flight Attendant Who Served her

A former flight attendant, Elizabeth Evans, who served Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has revealed some fascinating insights in he

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A former flight attendant, Elizabeth Evans, who served Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has revealed some fascinating insights in her notes.
A former flight attendant, Elizabeth Evans, who served Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has revealed some fascinating insights in her notes. | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:51 IST, August 14th 2024