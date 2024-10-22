Published 14:40 IST, October 22nd 2024
'Raita with Protein': Delhi Man Finds Centipede in Raita at VIP Railways Lounge, IRCTC Responds
Contrary to the claims of improved food quality on Indian Railways, Aaraynsh Singh shared the unpleasant sight of a centipede swimming in his Raita.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Man Finds Centipede in Raita at VIP Railways Lounge, IRCTC responds | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, October 22nd 2024