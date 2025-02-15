Shocking and Unacceptable: Mahatma Gandhi’s Picture on Beer Cans Sold by Russian Brand Sparks Outrage

A Russian brand has come under fire for allegedly using Mahatma Gandhi’s image on its beer cans. A video circulating on social media shows Rewort beer cans featuring Gandhi’s picture, sparking widespread outrage.

The visuals have triggered heated discussions online, with many questioning the act and demanding action.

The Controversy

The uproar began when a man shared pictures on X, captioning the post: “My humble request to PM @narendramodi Ji is to take up this matter with his friend @KremlinRussia_E. It has been found that Russia’s Rewort is selling beer in the name of Gandhi Ji… .”

How Did the Internet React?

The video quickly went viral, attracting numerous reactions.

Many users called for a ban on the beer, with one stating, “Shocking and unacceptable.” Another remarked, “This is an insult to India.”

A third user made a pun, saying, “Such an un-beer-able insult!”

The outrage extended to demands for legal action, with one user suggesting: “We should file a case against them in the International Court of Justice and get them banned. This issue should be raised in Parliament and debated on prime-time news.”

Another person wrote: “Shocking & unacceptable. A Russian brewery, Rewort, is selling beer named ‘Mahatma G.,’ mocking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi—an icon of peace and abstinence. This is an insult to India’s values and a billion Indians.”