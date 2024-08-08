sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • Viral /
  • ‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record

Published 20:48 IST, August 8th 2024

‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record

French runner Alice Finot set a European record in the 3000m steeplechase and proposed to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin, sparking viral reactions online.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record
‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record | Image: X: The Figen
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:48 IST, August 8th 2024