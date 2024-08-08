Published 20:48 IST, August 8th 2024
‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record
French runner Alice Finot set a European record in the 3000m steeplechase and proposed to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin, sparking viral reactions online.
- Viral
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Ring is Overrated…’: French Runner Proposes Boyfriend with Olympic Pin After Setting New Record | Image: X: The Figen
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:48 IST, August 8th 2024