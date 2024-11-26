Russian national's body found floating in hot water spring in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: A Russian national was found dead in a hot water spring in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, police said on Tuesday.

Tatiana (45) went to take a bath in the hot water spring at Gangnani on Saturday night and her body was found floating in it on Sunday morning by locals who informed the police, Maneri Station House Officer Manoj Aswal said.

Police reached the spot immediately and recovered her body from the Kund, he said.

The body's postmortem revealed that she died of heart attack. The formalities of sending the body to Russia is being completed, the officer said.

Tatiana had come along with her two friends on a tour of India.