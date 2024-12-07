Sri Lanka's 'Tax Collector' Elephant Goes Viral on Social Media

Viral News: Sri Lanka's tax elephant named Raja is gaining popularity for the strange reason of collecting tax from people at the toll gate.

Tax Collector Elephant in Sri Lanka

The elephant whose name is Raja is now a tax collector elephant in the area, but there is a twist in the story, as he does not collect money. Yes, you heard it right; he does not collect money but collects bananas and other fruits instead.

Raja, the elephant who lives near the Buttala-Kataragama road area, stands at the corner of the road and demands fruits and other eatable items from the people who pass by the highway.