'Muhammad’ Emerges as the Most Popular Baby Name in Britain

Muhammad is UK’s most popular boys’ baby name for first time | Image: Pexels

Muhammad has been crowned the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales for the first time, overtaking Noah to claim the top spot.

Data revealed that 4,661 boys were given the name last year. Muhammad surpassed Noah, which dropped to second place, followed by Oliver.

According to reports, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that Muhammad has consistently ranked among the top 10 names since 2016 and held second place in 2022.

The name is particularly popular in regions such as the North, West Midlands, and London. Variants of the name, such as “Mohammed” and “Mohammad,” also featured in the top 100, ranking 28th and 68th, respectively.

On the other hand, the top three names for girls—Olivia, Amelia, and Isla—retained their positions, continuing a trend that has dominated since 2022.

The ONS data also revealed that celebrity culture is influencing baby name choices. Names such as Reign and Saint are gaining popularity due to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Meanwhile, traditional royal names like Charles, George, and Harry are losing their popularity.