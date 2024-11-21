sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Video: MP Man Fires Gunshots to Celebrate Thar Purchase, Netizens Demand Police Action

Published 13:34 IST, November 21st 2024

A man from Madhya Pradesh has drawn widespread attention online for his unconventional celebration after purchasing a Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A man from Madhya Pradesh has drawn widespread attention online for his unconventional and controversial celebration of purchasing a Mahindra Thar Roxx. | Image: X
12:54 IST, November 21st 2024

Madhya Pradesh