Trending Video Shows Stuck Tourists Follow Lane Discipline in Meghalaya

Getting stuck in traffic is something most of us in India experience daily. And to make things worse, reckless driving, people cutting lanes, and complete chaos are common on our roads. But a video from Northeast state, Meghalaya is now going viral for showing something completely opposite calm, patient, and disciplined driving.

The 45-second video, shared on social media platform X, shows a two-lane road where cars are seen waiting in an orderly fashion. None of the drivers tried to overtake or cut into other lanes. All vehicles quietly waited for their turn to moved ahead smoothly when the road cleared just like a well-rehearsed performance.

The video is being praised online as a rare example of traffic discipline in India, where such behaviour is not often seen. The caption of the viral video read: “Traffic Discipline in Northeast, India.”

Netizens React to Northeast's Calm Roads

The video grabbed a lot of attention online, especially from people who have visited the Northeast and experienced its calm and civic-minded driving culture.

A user wrote, “Been there and really impressed by the way they follow the traffic rules.”

Another user added, “People in the hills usually have good civic sense, but the tourists who visit there often break traffic rules completely.”

Some users also shared their thoughts on why such discipline is seen in hilly areas, a third user wrote, “Not discipline. They know that if someone leaves the line and another vehicle comes from the opposite side, they’ll have to reverse and join at the end. The road is narrow.”*

Another person praised the region, “India should invest more in the Northeast — build new infrastructure and smart cities. People here have 100% discipline in their lives, unlike many in mainland India," wrote a fourth user.

There were also a few sarcastic remarks like “Bar Delhi/Haryana drivers from hill stations and you’ll always see such discipline, " said a user.

A lesson for the rest of India?