UP Police Solve Case of Stolen Pencil Sharpener at School, Netizens Shower Praise

Hardoi: The Hardoi Police recently addressed disputes among students at local schools after a student alleged that a classmate had stolen a pencil sharpener. The student filed a complaint, and the police swiftly took action, aiming to foster trust within the community.

The Hardoi Police had installed pink boxes across schools, allowing students to anonymously share concerns or issues they were facing at the institutions. Police officials were tasked with visiting the school every Tuesday to open the boxes and resolve the complaints inside.

"In compliance with the orders of Mr. Superintendent of Police, a total of 12 complaint letters were received in the pink complaint boxes in the month of November, which were resolved promptly," the Hardoi Police said in a post on X.

The police officials came across several cases. Some students complained about being bullied on the school bus, while others reported fights with friends in class. Two children said they were beaten by teachers for not being able to solve math problems, and one student complained about classmates who talked too much in class. One child alleged that a classmate had stolen their sharpener.

The police promptly intervened and helped mediate the disputes, ensuring both sides were heard, and the matter was resolved amicably.

Netizens Shower Praise

The initiative to build a sense of community at the grassroots level has won the hearts of netizens. One user wrote, "It's great to see them stretching their potential and doing tasks exceeding their abilities."