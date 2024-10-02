Published 10:46 IST, October 2nd 2024
VIDEO: Angry Man Buys Taylor Swift Signed Guitar for Lakhs, Then Smashes It with a Hammer
The incident allegedly took place in Dallas, Texas, at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner, a non-profit event supporting agricultural education for local youth.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Angry Man Buys Taylor Swift Signed Guitar for Lakhs, Then Smashes It With a Hammer | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:43 IST, October 2nd 2024