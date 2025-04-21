VIDEO: Bull Goes Rogue in Chhatarpur Market, CCTV Footage Stuns Internet

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A startling incident near the Chhatarpur bus stand has raised fresh concerns over the menace of stray cattle in public spaces. CCTV footage captured a bull suddenly charging through a crowded area and leaping onto a fruit-laden cart, narrowly missing two women and a fruit vendor.

The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows the bull charging out of nowhere and jumping straight onto the cart, causing a commotion in the bustling marketplace.

Fruits were scattered all over the road as panicked vendors and buyers fled the scene. The two women, who were in the middle of buying fruits, managed to escape within seconds of the bull’s leap. The vendor, too, had a narrow escape.

Eyewitnesses were left stunned as the bull briefly stood atop the cart before leaping off and running away. The chaos lasted only a few moments but was enough to trigger fear and outrage among local residents.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. However, the incident has once again highlighted the growing issue of stray animals freely roaming in towns and cities, often leading to dangerous situations for pedestrians and commuters alike.