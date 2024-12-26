Video: ISKCON Followers in Japan Celebrate Christmas Spirit with ‘Hare Krishna’ Chant in Elf Costumes

ISKCON Followers in Japan Dress Up as Santa’s Elves, Chant ‘Hare Krishna’ | Image: Instagram

Tokyo: As the world celebrates Christmas , people from all corners of the globe are joining in the festive cheer. One of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season is Christmas caroling, where carolers visit homes or gather in public spaces to spread joy by singing classic tunes like "Jingle Bells" and "Silent Night."

Carolers often raise funds for charitable causes while performing in bustling city squares.

A video of ISKCON followers in Japan, dressed in elf costumes and chanting "Hare Krishna" with a Christmas twist, has gone viral. The unique fusion of the Hare Krishna chant and Christmas melodies has taken the internet by surprise.

The ISKCON followers were dressed in green elf outfits, some sporting reindeer ears, and accompanied by a ukulele and a Mridangam (traditional drum). One man was seen wearing a Santa costume and clapping along to the rhythm.

In the video, an onlooker joins the group, locking arms with a member and spinning around as the rest continue singing. The stranger dances with them before bowing and leaving.

Internet Reactions:

The video has garnered over 34,421 likes, leaving many viewers astonished.

"What a beautiful blend of Hindu & Christian culture on the great soil of Japan," one user commented.

"Such a beautiful fusion of two religions," another person remarked.

A third user described it as "secularism at its peak."