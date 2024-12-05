Published 12:16 IST, December 5th 2024
Video: Man Drives Thar at Full Speed on Footpath for Instagram Reel, UP Police Respond
The incident occurred near Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, on NH-9.
Viral Video: A video showing a Mahindra Thar speeding on a footpath in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area has caused a stir on social media. The driver, reportedly performing a stunt to create a social media reel, endangered pedestrians and violated multiple traffic laws, drawing widespread criticism.
The 37-second video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by *Tricity Today*, quickly went viral. Social media users expressed outrage over the reckless behavior, with many calling for strict action against the driver. People emphasized the need to prioritize public safety over online fame.
Police Take Action
In response to the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) in Ghaziabad issued a statement on X. The police confirmed that the vehicle had been seized under the Motor Vehicles Act, and efforts were underway to arrest the driver.
“Indirapuram police station registered a case under the relevant sections, and the vehicle shown in the video has been seized. We are working to arrest the driver, and legal proceedings are ongoing.”
Concerns Over Road Safety
This incident highlights a growing trend where people misuse public spaces for social media clout, raising serious concerns about road safety and the enforcement of traffic laws.
