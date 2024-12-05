Video: Man Drives Thar at Full Speed on Footpath for Instagram Reel, UP Police Respond

The 37-second video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by *Tricity Today*, quickly went viral. Social media users expressed outrage over the reckless behavior, with many calling for strict action against the driver. People emphasized the need to prioritize public safety over online fame.

Watch Video:

Police Take Action

In response to the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) in Ghaziabad issued a statement on X. The police confirmed that the vehicle had been seized under the Motor Vehicles Act, and efforts were underway to arrest the driver.



“Indirapuram police station registered a case under the relevant sections, and the vehicle shown in the video has been seized. We are working to arrest the driver, and legal proceedings are ongoing.”