VIDEO: Police Officer Suspended For Mixing Ash In 'Bhandara' Food At Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: A police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela here.

Action was taken against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media, said DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

In the footage, a police officer is seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove.

A user posted the video on social media platform X tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account and demanding strict action against the officer for this "shameful act."

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on social media, urging the public to take note of it.

"It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!" the former UP Chief Minister said.

With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has seen millions of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj, a number of individuals, groups, and organizations have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees.