Video Shows Panic, Chaos Gripping Karnataka Village as High-tension Wires Cause Massive Short Circuit | WATCH

Yadgir: A strong storm with heavy rain hit Yadgir district in Karnataka, causing a serious fire in Jallibenchi village in Surapura taluk. The storm caused high-tension electric wires to collide, starting a fire in the wires that run through the village.

As the wind blew fiercely, the power lines supplying electricity to the village clashed, sparking a fire. Residents, worried that the wires might have fallen on their homes, rushed outside in panic. Several houses were damaged in the chaos.

The incident, which happened in Surapura police station's area, caused shock throughout the village. An old transformer also got damaged when it came in contact with live wires. A short circuit pole near the Mallikarjuna temple was destroyed, and wires were snapped by the strong wind.

More than 100 homes were affected, with electrical appliances like TVs, refrigerators, and fans being destroyed. Two villagers, Rayappa Pasaladi and Raja Ahmed, were injured by the electrical surge and taken to the hospital. They are both now out of danger.